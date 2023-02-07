How Miami is re-embracing its modernist architecture

When boutique development firm the Vagabond Group bought the hotel in 2012, it was a dilapidated shell. But they set about returning it to its former, retro glory by painstakingly preserving the protected facade, sign and structure, and filling the interior with mid-century-inspired furniture and design cues, from angular wooden dressers to a kaleidoscopic colour palette. The courtyard-style pool deck is true to the original set-up too — down to the mosaic mermaid that smiles knowingly from beneath the water’s surface.

“We see the value in preserving history,” says Mallouh. “When we opened in 2014, the area was starting to change, but it wasn’t what it is today at all. Now, you have restaurants, cafes and other properties that have been renovated. We have this beautiful district.”

This lesson in faithful architectural regeneration has spurred a flurry of similar activity along Biscayne Boulevard. Selina Hotel Miami Gold Dust is another place that leaned into its 1950s history during recent renovations. Also owned by the Vagabond Group, the building began life as the Gold Dust Motel in 1957 and was reopened by boutique hospitality brand Selina at the end of 2020.



“There was a real car culture in the 1950s and 1960s,” says Sophia Lykke, area general manager for Selina. “When you see old photos of this property, you’ll see all the vintage cars lined up.” Indeed, cars are still front and centre; the protected motel retains its classic U-shape, its rooms gathered around a fern-dotted pool deck and parking lot. Record players, vintage TVs and rotary dial phones fill the rooms and communal areas.



“People come to this neighbourhood to eat at vintage diners and to see intact retro architecture,” Sophia says, adding that Selina has just opened the 1960s-inspired Don’s 5 Star Dive Bar on site, too. “They want to feel that old fifties Miami vibe that’s disappeared in other parts of the city.”