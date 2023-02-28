How Sofia's bathhouses are powering the Bulgarian city's renaissance

Although few visitors would know it today, the Bulgarian capital owes its existence to its natural thermal waters. The area’s mineral-rich pools endeared the site — which was originally occupied by Thracian tribes — to the bath-loving Romans, who built a major settlement here in the first century. When the Ottomans arrived roughly 12 centuries later, they also made the salubrious springs a focus of the city, utilising the natural waters for drinking and bathing.

The trend continued with King Ferdinand of Bulgaria, who, in a bid to improve the general hygiene of his subjects, began constructing large, ornate bathhouses throughout the city to utilise the naturally heated waters, beginning with Bankya’s in 1911. The yellow-walled, crescent-shaped structure is considered the finest work of German baroque architect Carl Hocheder, who also designed the Müllersches Public Baths in Munich.

Then, in 1946, Bulgaria became a communist country. Although the city’s bathhouses remained the beating heart of the community, where people would come to heal ailments and socialise with friends, their upkeep wasn’t prioritised. By the time the communist regime toppled in 1990, the beautiful structures had fallen into a state of dilapidation. With insufficient funds to restore them, they were boarded up and left to deteriorate.

“There was an actual tree growing here, through the roof,” says Alexandra, gesturing to one of the treatment rooms as we wind through the upper floor of the bathhouse. She points out original piping and tiled frescoes as we pass showers and saunas, explaining the painstaking process of repairing the ruined building. It was a project that started in 2019 and took, as she puts it, “two years of work and one year of paperwork”. The restoration is now complete, but the building remains closed to the public while the municipality finalises which company will operate the baths.

Fittingly, given it was Sofia’s original bathing complex, the restoration of Bankya’s bathhouse marks the beginning of what appears to be a concerted effort by officials to reclaim the city’s forgotten spa culture. In Bankya itself, a large outdoor pool utilising the same mineral spring has also been revamped and reopened to the public. Meanwhile, Sofia’s mayor has outlined plans to begin restoration work on similarly striking bathhouse complexes in the neighbourhoods of Ovcha Kupel and Gorna Banya.

I’m midway through discussing these ambitious government plans with Alexandra when our tour comes to an abrupt end. Despite the raging midday heat, Plamen, whose deep-set wrinkles and peppery white moustache place him well into his twilight years, has a game of tennis scheduled and doesn’t want to be late. Naturally, this remarkable, age-defying stamina is attributed to regular exposure to Bankya’s miraculous mineral water.

Before Plamen heads out into the scorching midday sun, I ask him, since he campaigned tirelessly for the bath’s reopening, whether he’s excited to return to the facility. “Excitement is too simple a word,” says Alexandra, acting as translator. “We lost a part of our culture when the baths closed down. Plamen has made it his life’s mission to see this building reopen.”