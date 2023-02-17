Onboard India's desert train: from Jodhpur to Jaisalmer

Our train has barely begun to brake into the station when I hear the familiar sound of sandalled feet slapping on the ground followed by the excited cries of vendors passing baskets. Those who got off are now ambling towards the exit while the rest of us gather at the train’s doorways for a tussle with the passengers attempting to board. It’s 13 years since I first encountered the quirks of Indian railways and it feels like coming home. I’ve arrived in Jodhpur from Jaipur to embark upon a desert train adventure to Jaisalmer in the west of Rajasthan, not far from the Pakistan border, but I’ve got some time to kill before my connection, so set off to explore the blue-walled city.

On my last visit to Jodhpur, I bought pouches of pepper, rocks of quartz-like salt and sat around the medieval-style haveli courtyard at Khaas Bagh hotel eating silky mutton laal maans curry, smoking cinnamon beedi cigarettes and seeing little of the city beyond the showstopping, 15th-century Mehrangarh Fort, whose hulking mass of red sandstone towers above the city. So this time, I delve deeper into Jodhpur with a guide, Mahaveer Singh, who arrives in a beret and waistcoat, wearing a pair of ballooning black jodhpurs, tight to the knee. Expecting the clang of temple bells and rev of mopeds, I hear little but fat pigeons cooing in the archways as we wander around the old city’s indigo houses with their mint-green shutters, the alleys four-people wide. Mahaveer sets off down a passage of houses brighter than the sky, stopping briefly to rub at the cobalt-coloured paint with his fingers. “The foul smell of indigo keeps mosquitoes away,” he says, sharing that indigo pigment is produced by a herbal plant. All I can smell, however, is the aroma of pan-fried paratha bread.

Nailed to sandstone walls are Coca-Cola bottles cut in half to make vases, slapped with paint and filled with pink carnations, alongside cubby holes housing deities wrapped in silk that a passer-by stops to clean. Mostly inhabited by members of the Brahmin caste, there’s a strong sense of community here, with windows and doors left open and residents squatting in groups. “In the old cities, the elderly play cards and gossip — they know everyone and feel safe, so don’t want to move anywhere else,” explains Mahaveer. “Their children get married and go to the big cities, but they’ll stay,” he tells me, adding, “I’m born around Jodhpur, never left Jodhpur, never felt like leaving Jodhpur — but I know Jaisalmer is beautiful.”

