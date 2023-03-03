The 11 biggest food trends for 2023, from hot honey to Korean corn dogs

While 2022 proved to be a lockdown-free year, the long hoped-for return to normality within the UK’s dining scene proved elusive, with the situation complicated by a trio of crises – staffing levels in hospitality, the cost of living and fuel prices. Yet, while there were notable restaurant and pub closures, there were also plenty of exciting new openings, both in London and beyond — from eagerly anticipated West African fine-dining restaurants to revamped pubs with high-profile chefs in the kitchen — with plenty more pencilled in for 2023. Beyond that, expect the usual influx of intriguing ideas from far-flung culinary cultures, whether its corn dogs from Korea or spicy honey from Brooklyn.

1. Coffee alternatives

For those looking to reduce their caffeine intake, chicory drinks are a popular substitute, thanks to the root’s bitter, earthy notes, with brands like Chicory Cup and The Chicory Company selling it in powdered form. Whole Earth, meanwhile, offers a couple of chicory-and-barley blend coffee alternatives. For those who love the ritual of making ‘proper’ coffee, there are a number of zero-caffeine products that can be brewed in the traditional way, including Figgee (made from nothing more than organic roasted figs), Nujo (chicory, quinoa and cloves) and Crio Bru Brewed Cacao (pure ground cacao). If the aim isn’t to give up caffeine altogether, try an option that combines coffee with other ingredients. Mushroom coffee, for instance, available from brands like Rheal and London Nootropics, offers a reduced hit of caffeine, along with a mix of mushrooms — commonly chaga, cordyceps and lion’s mane.

2. Korean corn dogs

While kimchi, bibimbap and gochujang are by now familiar to anyone with a passing interest in Korean cuisine, the latest foodstuff to make the leap from the East Asian nation to the UK is a perhaps more surprising item. Essentially a riff on the classic American corn dog, the similarly deep-fried Korean version uses sweetened rice flour batter instead of cornmeal as a coating for everything from hot dogs and fish to mozzarella and rice cakes. They’re then typically topped with ketchup, mayo or mustard and sugar. In the UK, you can try them at Korean chain Myungrang Hot Dog, which is now open in Islington, and Kim’s Korean Street Food in Glasgow.