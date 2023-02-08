The travel kit list: the best gear for rainforest hiking

1. Páramo Socorro Women’s Shirt

Designed for tropical weather, this shirt is made of fabric that distributes sweat to aid in cooling and drying. It’s UV-proof with an SPF exceeding 50, while its close weave and secured cuffs and collar protect against biting insects. Smart details include a hidden inside compartment and a chest pocket for OS maps. paramo-clothing.com £65

2. Ariat Skyline Summit Waterproof Boot

These best-selling leather boots feature a shock-absorbing midsole for uneven paths, plus an ergonomic and gel-cushioned heel that will make for surer footing. Light but sturdy, they have a good degree of ankle protection, a moisture-wicking footbed and mesh inner-lining ensuring excellent breathability. ariat.com £170

3. Leki Cressida FX Carbon Trekking Poles

Poles will increase your stability and endurance, test the ground before you and move dense vegetation out of the way. This folding set is made of ultra-light carbon steel, weighing just 247g per pole. They have an adjustable height, with cork handles and straps for a secure, comfortable grip. ultralightoutdoorgear.co.uk £189.99

4. Mammut Runbold Light Pants

When it comes to trousers, you’ll need to keep all skin covered up while leaving room to breathe. Stretchy and lightweight, this pair fits the bill. It’s made of easy-to-pack, water-repelling material, and it features an elasticated waist and zip pockets. Tip: pull your socks over your ankles to restrict bug access. mammut.com £85