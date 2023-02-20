Why gravel cycling is the next big biking trend

The stone circles of Avebury are bathed in golden light early on a crisp autumn morning. The Neolithic monuments, which are rooted in and around a sleepy Wiltshire village, 17 miles north of Stonehenge, were once a major stop on a now largely lost network of roads established by drovers and traders.

Several thousand years later, a small band of travellers with rather different intentions are gathered beside the stones. We wear tastefully muted shades of Lycra and merino wool as we make the final checks on our bikes before a modern adventure with historic foundations.

I’m here to ride a wave that’s swept the cycling industry in the past few years. It’s called ‘gravel cycling’. And, like cargo trousers and bucket hats, it has the strange quality of being both a hot trend and a total throwback.

In the age before asphalt, everything was ‘gravel’, a word now used to describe pretty much any unpaved surface. But with the invention of Tarmac, leisure cycling eventually split into three tribes: road cyclists, mountain bikers and cycle tourers with their panniers and Thermos flasks.

Now cyclists of all stripes are reuniting, on tracks, bridleways and forestry roads — anything that offers a sense of escape. The bike I’m riding symbolises this cultural melding. Gravel bikes tend to have drop handlebars, often splayed out for more stability on rougher ground. Frames are a bit longer and higher than road bikes for added stability, while being stiffer and faster than mountain bikes.

These new hybrids first emerged in the US around 2012. By then, interest was growing in organised off-road rides such as Dirty Kanza, now known as Unbound Gravel. The 200-mile route through the Flint Hills in central Kansas attracted 34 riders in 2006, its first year. Nowadays it draws nearly 4,000.

As gravel events and races fill the cycling calendar all over the world, many cyclists are going further — much further. ‘Bikepacking’ has emerged as a kind of gravel sub-trend. Grizzled proponents strap lightweight camping gear to their bikes in cleverly mounted bags and set off on gruelling, self-supported rides or endurance races across mountain ranges in remotest Morocco or Kyrgyzstan.

Natt Williams, who has joined me in Avebury, noticed the scene really begin to flourish around 2019. He found himself becoming an accidental adventure influencer, collecting sponsors desperate to push their gear in a buzzing new market. But when the pandemic put the brakes on travel and events, it compelled the curious and recently converted to seek out adventure closer to home. “I remember thinking: I can’t experience high altitudes or deep forests, so where am I going to go?” says Williams, who is 32 and works in advertising from his home in East London.

Byways and bridleways

I bought my gravel bike in 2020. The search for accessible routes not far from my house in Southeast London has acquainted me with byways and bridleways I never knew existed. After almost 15 years as a dedicated roadie, getting off the beaten track has been a revelation. I can still cover long distances at a fair lick but also spring free from the confines of the asphalt and the supremacy of the car.

The challenge for me, too, has been knowing where to go, which is what leads me to Avebury. I’m trying out a new route created in 2021 by a pair of like-minded gravel hounds. The Old Chalk Way follows the Greater Ridgeway, a necklace of footpaths draped across southern England. It takes in ancient trails that were established on high, drier ground from Lyme Regis in Dorset to Holme-next-the-Sea in Norfolk.

Walkers have long followed the 362-mile route, which links up four well-used long-distance footpaths: The Wessex Ridgeway, The Ridgeway, The Icknield Way and The Peddars Way. The slightly adapted, 357-mile Old Chalk Way avoids stretches that are for walking only, and divides the whole thing into five stages.

With only a day to spare, I make a beeline for stage three, which is perhaps the easiest to do from London. It starts inauspiciously just outside Swindon, but Avebury, which comes towards the end of the previous stage, seems like a more inspiring place to begin.