Why Scottsdale is Arizona's ultimate destination for stargazers

But Mark’s not the only one starry-eyed over Scottsdale’s night sky. Scott Adams is part of a local team of five astronomy enthusiasts and educators dubbed the ‘Star Dudes’. They meet weekly at the Adero Scottsdale hotel, in the nearby town of Fountain Hills, which was designated an International Dark Sky Community in 2018. “We brought our telescopes and set up on the lawn behind the hotel,” he says. “People from the hotel started referring to us as ‘those star dudes’. It rolled off the tongue, so that’s what we became.”



The Adero hosts its stargazing events from its Skytop Lounge, an outdoor cocktail bar with unobstructed views of the McDowell Mountains. There are galactic-themed cocktails on offer, including the milky way, a creamy concoction of salted caramel bourbon, hazelnut, amaro and espresso. The Adero serves celebratory tipples, too — in December 2020, during an event to witness the alignment of Jupiter and Saturn in the Great Conjunction, there was a marriage proposal beneath the stars. It’s special moments like these that Scott enjoys so much. “A 12-year-old girl also told me she wanted to work for NASA when she grew up. She had really good questions, better than most adults,” he laughs.



Part of what makes Scottsdale — and Fountain Hills, in particular — so good for stargazing are the light ordinances (rules to minimise light pollution) required for its status as a certified Dark Sky Community. You won’t find any street-lamps in Fountain Hills, for example. Geography helps, too. The neighbourhood is largely hemmed in by the McDowell Mountains, while the sparsely populated Native American reservations of Yavapai and Salt River Pima-Maricopa nearby mean light pollution is minimal in all directions. “If you’re standing at the Skytop Lounge and look over the town, there are vast areas that just don’t have any light,” says Scott.



He’s also part of the fundraising movement for the creation of the town’s International Dark Sky Discovery Center, which will feature an observatory, planetarium and ‘immersion zone’. It’s hoped the planned opening in 2024 will further cement the region as a top spot for astronomy tourism.



Back at the Four Seasons, Mark shows me his prized possession: a real meteorite. Dull and grey, the rock fits easily into the palm of my hand, but it’s heavy. It’s only when Mark reveals its age that I realise how significant it is. “That’s the oldest thing you will ever hold in your life,” he says. “It’s 4.6 billion years old, and was floating around in space millions of years before our planet was even formed.”