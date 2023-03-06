A guide to Alpine wine and where to enjoy it

Think of the Alps, and your mind probably runs to hiking trails, ski gondolas and dairy cows rather than vineyards. Yet winemakers have been quietly tilling the Alps for centuries, working with the helter-skelter topography to create unique vintages. Alpine areas that have won awards for their wines include the Savoie vineyards in the shadow of Mont Blanc, the Trentino-Alto Adige region of northern Italy and the Swiss Valais. Just over an hour from Geneva by car, the Valais is Switzerland’s leading wine area, with 19sq miles of valley vineyards scattered beneath granite crags, growing dozens of indigenous grapes.

In 2022, the Verbier Wine Festival launched in the ski resort with the aim of shining a light on Alpine winemakers. Only 3% of Swiss wine gets exported internationally, and winemakers can barely keep up with domestic demand, but this also means it’s an enigma for most visitors.

Because grapes in the Valais are planted on precipitous slopes, harvesting them is akin to mountain climbing. It’s traditional for vineyard terraces to use thick, dry-stone walls to shore them up, and one of the fascinating quirks of the region are the near-vertical monorails that scale the road-less vineyard plots. Grapes are mostly hand-picked, which improves the quality of the wines, but also pushes up their price.

Fendant and Pinot Noir are two of Valais’ most important grapes. Try them in Riddes, at Les Fils Maye, one of the canton’s only 19th-century wineries that remains in the original family’s hands. Tastings take place in the cellar’s carnotzet — a traditional subterranean saloon where winemakers of old would’ve retired from their barrelling duties to eat, drink and chat. A contemporary contrast can be found just outside the castle-crested town of Sion at The Celliers de Sion, Switzerland’s first ‘oenoparc’. Built by two venerable winemaking estates that merged in 1992, it offers gourmet wine walks that climb into the Clavau vineyards.

Elsewhere, Musée du Vin has two separate sites, at Sierre and Salgesch, linked by a four-mile hiking trail that winds majestically through vineyard terraces. Along the way, info boards highlight Valais’ grapes, which are used to make wines that are strictly regulated under a Swiss Appellation d’Origine Contrôlée system.