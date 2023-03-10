A UK break in Monmouthshire: Tintern Abbey, Michelin-starred food and hiking

What to do

Tintern Abbey’s celestial stone arches sweep the sky. This 13th-century gothic masterpiece beside the River Wye was Wales’s first Cistercian abbey. A muse for the Romantics, the preserved abbey contains a sizable seven-lancet window and soaring nave, while kitchen and cloister ruins dot the grounds beyond. Climb to rocky outcrop the Devil’s Pulpit for aerial views of the abbey and Wye Valley. For something entirely different, visit artisanal Wales Perfumery to create a personalised 30ml bottle of eau de parfum. Weekly workshops are hosted by founder Louise Smith in her Monmouth lab overlooking a leafy Tudor walled garden, or opt to buy one of the brand’s three ready-made fine fragrances, launched in 2022: Coast, Country and Forest deftly capture the scent of the Welsh landscape. Find Wales’ fledgling wine scene at the award-winning White Castle Vineyard, which bottles a taste of Welsh terroir in a sunny microclimate in the shadow of The Skirrid mountain. Vinophiles Robb and Nicola Merchant grow grape varieties such as phoenix, cabernet franc and pinot noir across seven acres of gentle slopes and run weekend tours — learn about the vineyard, winemaking process and the Welsh grape harvest before sipping four still wines.

Where to eat

In the Llanddewi Skirrid hills, Michelin-starred restaurant The Walnut Tree dishes up feel-good food such as twice-baked cheese souffle with Welsh black truffle. The homely, earth-toned space doubles as a contemporary art gallery, with works spanning weathered etchings and oil paintings. The Kitchen at The Chapel in Abergavenny is more casual, with an eclectic veggie-forward menu that includes plates such as beetroot feta borani with chickpea flatbread. Its larder shop is stocked with surprises such as pink grapefruit jam, while an upstairs event space hosts drawing workshops and author conversations.