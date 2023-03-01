Eight European cities to discover by bike

Europe’s urban centres are becoming friendlier places than ever for adventures on two wheels — cycle paths are being developed, bike-share schemes make finding a ride a cinch and there are numerous tours that take visitors to surprising corners of more familiar destinations. The added bonus is that discovering a city by bike gives you greater freedom than travelling by car or bus, while also enabling you to cover more ground than could possibly be managed on foot. And with the continent-wide drive to reduce emissions in cities, the future is only ever going to get brighter for fans of two-wheeled self-propulsion.

Island-hopping in Stockholm

Known for its design aesthetic, it’s no surprise the Sweden’s capital has created a tour that involves hopping on stylish wood-framed bikes — cyclists on Stockholm’s Wooden Bike Tour might spend as much time gawping at their wheels as the city around them. It heads across some of Stockholm’s 14 islands, including Södermalm, filled with bars, restaurants and boutiques. Another highlight is the Royal National City Park. Eight times the size of New York’s Central Park, it’s the world’s first urban national park, dotted with palaces, museums and historic taverns.

Unearthing Ancient Rome

Rome is more associated with the Vespa than the pedal bike, but it’s a great destination for cyclists, too; they can weave between piazzas to uncover ancient ruins, museums and art galleries, fuelled by espressos enjoyed during cafe pit-stops. Another option is to take the cycle path along the Tiber. Veer away from the river at the Ponte Palatino and head east to the Appia Antica Regional Park. The arrow-straight Roman Appian Way is 2,300 years old; the 10-mile section in the city is largely car free and lined with mausoleums and catacombs, passing villas hidden among the cypress and pine trees. A mountain e-bike will make light work of cobbles once trodden by legions of Roman soldiers.