Eight great US cities every music fan should visit

1. Lexington: bluegrass

Folksy, string-filled offshoot of classic country, bluegrass is rooted in the musical styles of early British and Irish settlers across Appalachia. But it grew legs in Kentucky’s bluegrass area — so called because of the meadow grass that flourishes here — when Bill Monroe founded the Blue Grass Boys in 1938. The genre took its name from this fast-fingered, Stetson-sporting band, and the music is still alive and well in Lexington, the region’s biggest city.

In June 2023, the city’s long-running Festival of the Bluegrass will return for the first time since the pandemic began, with new organisers as well as a new name: Spirit of the Bluegrass. Held at the sprawling Kentucky Horse Park, a working farm, it sets the stage for both modern and veteran acts.

There’s also the Railbird Festival, which debuted in 2019 and is scheduled to come back at the Red Mile racetrack this summer. The event’s musical acts run the gamut from rock to bluegrass and previous performers have included Billy Strings, an icon of the modern bluegrass scene. What’s more, Bourbon from some of Kentucky’s finest distilleries will also be on offer.

Beyond the festivals, Red Barn Radio invites audiences to its live bluegrass broadcasts at ArtsPlace, while al fresco concerts take place at the Moondance Amphitheater throughout summer. You can also listen in on foot-stomping jam sessions at bike-shop-cum-cafe Broomwagon every week. JA

2. Nashville: country

The twang of country music can still be heard ringing out loud and proud in Nashville, mainly in the honky-tonks on Broadway. But country purists should book early to nab a seat at The Bluebird Cafe, a small venue outside the city centre, where stars including Taylor Swift and Faith Hill have pulled up a stool to play pared-back acoustic sets in the renowned listening lounge. On a Saturday night, a visit to the hallowed Grand Ole Opry is a must — the singer emerging from behind the velvet curtain just might be the next Dolly Parton.

But as Music City continues its relentless boom, attracting travellers and musicians from across the globe, its tuneful landscape has diversified to offer something for every taste. Head to the hip neighbourhood of Five Points for rocking venues including the East Room, home to a punk scene and a long-running goth dance party, or Cannery Ballroom near Downtown, where bands such as Bully and HARD (Have A Rad Day) thrash it out on stage.

And after two decades in the making, the long-awaited National Museum of African American Music is a welcome attraction on Nashville’s superstar circuit. Wander through the hands-on galleries dedicated to jazz, R&B, hip-hop, gospel, blues and rock’n’roll. ZG