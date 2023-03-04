The inside guide to Bend, Oregon's adventure capital

At the edge of Oregon’s high desert — home to sage brush, river canyons and snow-streaked volcanoes — is Bend, the state’s outdoor sports capital and fastest growing metropolitan area. That proximity to nature means you can river raft in the morning, ski in the afternoon and be back in town for a locally produced T-bone steak for dinner, prepared by a lauded chef. There’s a craft brewery seemingly around every corner, too — best sipped under some of the best stargazing skies in the contiguous US.

Start your trip by familiarising yourself with the region’s desert flora, fauna, volcanic geology and native culture at the indoor-outdoor High Desert Museum. If it’s given you an appetite for exploring the great outdoors, head out to the Newberry National Monument for surreal lavascapes, caves and waterfalls, or, alternatively, to the Smith Rock State Park, an hour’s drive north. It’s home to a yawning river canyon whose walls make it a magnet for rock climbers. For hikers, there are challenging rambles at Three Sisters Wilderness, Mount Washington and Mount Jefferson; you’ll need to arrange a permit in advance, but fields of midsummer wildflowers, pristine glacial lakes and soaring mountain views are well worth the forward planning.

For an experience that blends education with an appreciation of the great outdoors, sign up for free, guide-led adventures with Deschutes Land Trust, which range from al fresco painting to stargazing. Alternatively, Wanderlust Tours leads fun, intimate canoeing tours during the summer and snowshoe tours in winter.