The inside guide to Grenoble's outdoors adventures

Green and serene, evenings in Grenoble can nonetheless be lively. Head for the old town and its warren of narrow streets that open out into elegant squares. By 7pm, the alluring boutiques have turned their signs to ‘fermé’ and the city’s thriving bars and restaurants take over. Fans of good beer are spoiled; pure mountain water lends itself perfectly to brewing, and so bars such as Brasserie Neptune make their own.

Meanwhile, restaurants offer everything from traditional Savoyard cuisine (try La Ferme à Dédé) to innovative dishes using only local products, including mountain herbs (try Jeanette). Star chef Christophe Aribert gives his own twist on the local Grenobloise fare at Bouillon A on the Presqu’Ile.

To rest weary limbs and enjoy a few beers, check into modern Okko Hotels Grenoble Jardin Hoche in the ‘eco-district’ of Zac de Bonne, where doubles cost from £100, including a daily aperitivo hour with local snacks.

Published in the Alpine 2023 guide, distributed with the April 2023 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

