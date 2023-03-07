The travel kit list: the best gear for mountain adventures

2. LEKI Cressida FX Carbon Trekking Poles

It’s crucial to get the right size of trekking pole for mountain hiking and Leki’s Cressida is made especially for women or adults with smaller hands. The extendable adjustment range is 100-120cm, and they pack down to 40cm. The carbon construction is both light and strong, and the handle designed with an inclined angle and rubberised grip. The Makulu pole range is the same, built for larger hands. £199.99. ultralightoutdoorgear.co.uk

3. Lifestraw Go 1L water bottle

Simply fill up this bottle and rehydrate from any water source as it filters almost all (99.9999%) bacteria, parasites and microplastics, as well as reducing chlorine and organic chemical matter. For easy acccess, the bottle can also be worn on a belt thanks to its carabiner clip. It’s a great option for lovers of all mountain activites, notably outdoors swimmers, hikers and bikers who can use it to fill up from streams, lakes and rivers. £49.95. basecampfood.com

4. 1,000-mile Fusion Repreve socks

Blisters can appear in minutes on a hike if the set up isn’t right, and these Fusion Repreve walking socks pretty much guarantee you won’t get them, thanks to the double layers, which include Repreve nylon, acrylic and wool. The idea is to combine two thin layers for less friction, with enough padding for more comfort; essentially two socks in one. This one is mid-calf length, so is made to fit hiking boots easily. £18. 1000mile.co.uk

5. Salomon Outpulse Mid Gore-Tex walking boots

Remember when hiking boots needed years of breaking in? Welcome to the 21st century, when ultra-lightweight, breathable and watertight boots like Salomon’s Outpulse feel like slippers right out of the box, and help you bound over rocks like an ibex. They’re packed full of patented high-tech features including Fuze Foam for less impact, Contagrip for less slip and Gore-Tex membrane for ultimate dryness. Smart and modern looking, they work as well on rocky outcrops as they do on slippery city streets. £155. salomon.com