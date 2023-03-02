What to read: the Edward Stanford Travel Writing Awards 2023 shortlist

1. Walking with Nomads

Adventurer and TV presenter Alice Morrison carries readers on three epic journeys across Morocco, taking in the Sahara and Atlas Mountains accompanied by three Amazigh Muslim men and their camels. Alice’s tale reveals the transformative nature of travel in some of the world’s harshest terrains. Simon & Schuster, £20.00

2. High: A Journey Across the Himalayas through Pakistan, India, Bhutan, Nepal and China

This high-altitude odyssey takes in the peaks and people who live and work in the world’s tallest mountain range. Erika Fatland takes a journey that enables the region’s landscapes, histories and hidden communities to step into the spotlight. Quercus, £30.

3. My Family and Other Enemies: Life and Travels in Croatia’s Hinterland

Journalist Mary Novakovich journeys into the hinterland of Croatia to explore both her ongoing relationship with the region of Lika in central Croatia, where her parents were born and she summered as a child, and the complex history and rich culture of this little-explored Balkan region. Bradt, £9.99.

4. The Po: An Elegy for Italy’s Longest River

Italy-based British author and journalist Tobias Jones travels along the 405-mile length of the Po — Virgil’s ‘king of rivers’. Along the waterway, he gathers stories of battles, cuisines, religions and music lost to time and paints a picture of the quirks and oddities of contemporary Italy. Head of Zeus, £25.00.