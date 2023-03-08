Where to stay in Düsseldorf, Germany's underrated city break

Picture the scene: it’s a balmy summer evening and you’re drinking cocktails on a rooftop terrace, watching the sun set over one of Europe’s most famous rivers. Paris? Rome? No — this is Düsseldorf. Germany’s seventh-biggest city may not be top of everyone’s city break list, but the capital of North Rhine-Westphalia will surprise you.

The little sibling of Cologne, which sits half an hour south, Düsseldorf is a thrumming modern city and Germany’s fashion capital. Even the pandemic couldn’t stunt its banging hotel scene — several hotels have opened here since 2020.

Ruby Luna

Germany does a great line in small(ish) hotel chains that still manage to make each property individual, and this Ruby branch — the third to open in Düsseldorf — is no different. Set in the 1962 Commerzbank, a Düsseldorf modernist icon, whose distinctive aluminium-clad skyscraper dwarfs the surrounding cityscape, it amps up the 1960s feel with a moon landings flavour. Spinning planets dot the space-black carpets in the rooms and corridors; windows have a curved, almost porthole look, and winch open to overlook the city and the Rhine.

The famous metal shell of the building starts on the first floor, meaning the rooms appear to float above the glass-walled lobby, which is filled with stylish mismatched vintage furniture. On top of it all is the rooftop bar that opens in summer. This is the highest building in downtown Düsseldorf, which means you get unimpaired views of the Rhine. From £82.