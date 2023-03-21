Why 2023 is the year to visit Leeds, Yorkshire's culture capital

Though sometimes overshadowed by Manchester and Liverpool, Leeds is a city that will challenge and wow those who make the effort to get to know it.

“There’s a vibration about it,” says local musician Jonny Firth, singer and songwriter for the band Knuckle, which formed in Leeds in 2013, and founder of Wild West Yorkshire Co clothing. “Back when I started, I felt like I was in the New York punk scene or London in the 1960s. Leeds is a hotbed of creativity and a younger generation is now creating their scene.”

Grit and graft have always been a part of the city’s soul. You can see it on the mural-wrapped streets of Leeds, where old warehouses and mills have been ingeniously converted into brewery taprooms and boutiques. And you can feel it in the grassroot gig venues and entrepreneurial restaurants that dish out some of the country’s best contemporary British food.

Meanwhile, the area south of the River Aire is being developed to double the size of central Leeds over the next decade with new shops, apartments and a large park. As Leeds 2023 takes hold, the creative vibrations are palpable.

What to see and do in Leeds

Royal Armouries: Centrepiece of the rejuvenated Leeds Dock, this museum is almost overwhelming in its scale. It holds a large part of the national collection of arms and armour, consisting of more than 4,500 items including battle suits made for Henry VIII and elephant chainmail. The exhibitions cleverly contextualise war and weaponry in culture, including as film props and in art, and holds child-friendly combat demonstrations. It’s free to enter.

Leeds Dock and Water Taxi: Running off the River Aire, Leeds’ busiest dock area now houses offices, restaurants and the excellent North Star Coffee Shop. Grab a coffee made with beans roasted in the city and find a riverside perch. Afterwards, jump in the yellow water taxi that pootles between the dock and Granary Wharf.

Leeds Art Gallery: The city-centre art gallery opened in 1888 and was purpose-built to house the collection of the Leeds Fine Art Society. Among the collection of 19th- and 20th-century art, sculpture is an important focus and the gallery forms part of the internationally significant Yorkshire Sculpture Triangle. Yorkshire-born sculptors Henry Moore and Barbara Hepworth feature alongside Auguste Rodin and Antony Gormley. The gallery’s Tiled Cafe is a beautiful, little known, spot.

The Tetley: Formerly the headquarters of the Tetley Brewery, this art deco, red-brick building has been repurposed as a contemporary art gallery, bar and restaurant. Participation is a central facet of the creative spaces. There’s an outdoor Makers Lab for families, and a range of workshops and courses. Round off an afternoon here with a pint or a Sunday roast.

Harewood House: This 18th-century country estate, seven miles north of Leeds, holds a spectacular swag of fine art and one of the world’s best collections of Chippendale furniture. Outside, there’s 100 acres of Capability Brown landscaped gardens and the Bird Garden, home to Humboldt penguins and Chilean flamingos. Inside, exhibitions celebrate the ethnically diverse city and squarely confront a past entwined with the slave trade.

Kirkstall Abbey: Hop on a bus from the city centre and take the half-hour ride out to Kirkstall Abbey, a crumbling riverside relic founded by Cistercian monks more than 800 years ago. There’s a new audio guide linked to QR codes at key points around the site, delving into the monastery’s history. Visitors can take a stroll through the riverside grounds, then delve into the Abbey House Museum of social history across the road. Regular events include a popular makers’ market between March and November.

