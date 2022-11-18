Beyond the beaches: five adventure experiences in the Philippines

The Philippines is renowned for two things worldwide. First, its warm, friendly locals and wealth of culture. And second, its beaches. Comprised of 7,641 islands, the Philippine archipelago boasts some of the world’s most beautiful coastlines: think long stretches of powdery white sand, impossibly clear water and lush mangroves that open to coral coves bursting with shimmering jewel-toned fish.

It's unsurprising that five of its islands — Bohol, Cebu, Siargao, Palawan and Boracay — consistently top the world’s lists of prime resort destinations. Here, you can beyond the tide, venture off the beaten path and experience unique adventures such as exploring hidden cave pools or taking a firefly safari while night kayaking.