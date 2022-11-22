Five of the best ski resorts for foodies in the Italian Dolomites

With its breathtaking scenery and picture-perfect resorts, skiing in the Dolomites can feel like an out of this world experience. The distinctive peaks of Italy’s northeastern corner may not be the Alps’ tallest, but they have a uniquely high-rise effect, shooting from valley to summit in a sheer curtain of rock, strikingly beautiful when dusted in snow.

In the region’s UNESCO World Heritage heart, the Dolomiti Superski is a vast and varied ski destination, where one ski pass gives visitors access to 15 ski resorts and a whopping 745 miles of slopes in Veneto, Trentino and South Tyrol. The legendary four-valley Sellaronda ski circuit is just the tip of the iceberg, a marathon 25-mile route circling the gnarly Gruppo del Sella massif.

And the food? Sensational. Beyond the pistes, a raft of talented chefs raid the forests and mountains for ingredients to pep up season-spun menus at mountain inns, huts and restaurants glittering with Michelin stars. Wild game, berries and mushrooms, Alpine herbs, smoked meats and farm-fresh dairy products pop up on menus that blend Italian finesse with South Tyrolean heartiness.