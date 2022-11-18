Five of the best sailing destinations for winter sun

With the long winter evenings and cooler temperatures setting in, many of us long to drift on a yacht somewhere with sunshine, gentle winds and warm waters, anchoring beside pristine beaches or in hidden coves for sunset and nights under the stars.

The good news is that some destinations are perfect for winter-sun sailing, with options for all levels of experience where you can enjoy the freedom of chartering (renting) your own yacht.

If you’re not an experienced sailor, a skippered yacht is the best choice. You charter the yacht with friends and family and bring along a qualified skipper who knows the local waters and plans the itinerary, helping you sail the boat or taking the helm while you relax. If you have experience and would like to travel with others for support or sociability, book yourself on a flotilla sailing holiday and sail with a group led by an expert team. For experienced sailors with a qualification or licence (depending on local requirements), choosing a bareboat charter allows you to be independent and rent without a crew. So, once you know which yacht you'll be chartering, here are five fantastic places for winter sailing in the sunshine.

Grenada

Located in the eastern Caribbean Sea, north of Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada is known for its sunshine and consistent winds. The beaches, waterfalls, sheltered anchorages, dive sites and vibrant culture of the three islands — Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique — provide lots of options for exploring. Set out from St George’s, the island’s main port, and admire the colourful waterfront from the water before sailing to some of the sheltered bays and inlets for a spot of swimming and diving.