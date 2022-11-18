Six of the best hiking trails in Seoul

Hiking is the national pastime in South Korea, a country where mountains cover 70% of the landscape. Seoul is no exception: despite being one of East Asia’s most exciting urban destinations, the capital is also a unique place to spend time in nature, with ancient peaks rising in the middle of its neon-lit streets. In the wake of the pandemic, hiking has experienced a renaissance of sorts in the city, and routes have been spruced up with new stairways, pavilions and observation platforms. What’s more, all of it is now easier to explore for every traveller looking to hit the trails thanks to a new hiking one-stop shop — the Seoul Hiking Tourism Center.

1. Bukhansan mountain Daedongmun Gate Trail

Not only is Bukhansan the capital’s highest mountain, but it’s also the only fully-fledged national park within the city limits of Seoul. Forming a natural wall on the northern edge of town, this stone massif can be accessed by myriad hiking paths. The Daedongmun Gate Trail is perhaps the easiest one, gently making its way up through the picturesque Jindallae Mountain Range, famous for its azaleas that bloom every April. From there, it continues to Daedongmun Gate, offering stunning views of Bukhansan’s three main peaks.

Distance: 4.35 miles

Where to start: This trail can be accessed from Bukhansan Ui Station

2. Bukhansan mountain Yeongbong Peak Trail

There’s a reason why Bukhansan is the most visited out of South Korea’s 22 national parks. It’s not only due to its location, within a city of 10 million people — the place is a natural wonder in its own right. An intermediate option, the Yeongbong Peak Trail is a wonderful way to get up on the mountain without the exertion required to scale the main peak, taking trekkers past Yongdeoksa Temple before climbing up Yukmojung Hill. From there, it’s a 40-minute hike to Yeongbong Peak, which affords breathtaking views of northern Seoul and the mountain surrounding it.

Distance: 5.34 miles

Where to start: The trail begins at Bukhansan Ui Station

3. Bukhansan mountain Baegundae Peak Trail

The trail up Baegundae peak, Bukhansan’s highest, is easily the most strenuous in the city. The higher you get, the steeper it becomes, with stone steps as well as a series of ropes tied to bolts in the granite to pull yourself up (sturdy hiking boots and hiking or work gloves are recommended). While the trail itself is pretty short, it’s a brutal climb straight up the face of the mountain — though the stunning panoramas are well worth the sweat. Baegundae can be crowded on weekends, so come on a weekday to have the trail to yourself.

Distance: 5.1 miles

Where to start: The trail begins at Bukhansan Ui Station and climbs steadily from there up Haroojae