The gentle giants of Hanifaru Bay, Maldives

Turquoise lagoons, palm tree-laden islands and overwater villas mark the surface of this Indian Ocean archipelago. But marine lovers argue it’s what's below that’s even more intriguing. In the eastern edge of the northern Baa Atoll, lies Hanifaru Bay, a place where hundreds of manta rays congregate to gorge themselves in the plankton-rich waters. Owner of Ocean Fanatics, Mohamed Siraj Ahmed, locally known as ‘Sidey the Shark’, reveals what it’s like to be a dive instructor in this area and what visitors can expect when witnessing this ocean phenomenon.

What makes the Maldives so unique for marine life?

The crystalline waters of the Indian Ocean are home to a plethora of diverse sea life, from numerous corals to over 2,000 species of fish. The northern Baa Atoll is a particularly great example of this and was declared a Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO in 2011. Here, you can snorkel and scuba dive and have an enriching experience. The area is known for its mangroves, hard and soft corals, reef-associated fish species, marine turtles and manta rays and whale sharks.

What happens at Hanifaru Bay?

Located in Baa Atoll, Hanifaru Bay is famous for being a nursery ground for grey sharks. However, from mid-May until December, the reef acts like a funnel, filling up with plankton, attracting hundreds of manta rays to feed. This happens due to the unique structure of the bay’s outer reef — strong tides overcome the force of the monsoonal current, sucking plankton-rich water from the depths outside the atoll back into the shallow channels. These currents form a back eddy or reverse current, that traps and concentrates plankton inside Hanifaru Bay. When I first went, I couldn’t even count how many mantas there were. I was beside myself with excitement!