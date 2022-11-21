Paid content for Saadiyat Island
Why art lovers are looking towards to the UAE’s Saadiyat Island
Surrounded on all sides by sweeping views of the Indian Ocean, travellers can enjoy Gulf views in controlled temperatures as they explore the Louvre Abu Dhabi, and the island's many other museums and galleries.
The opening of the Louvre Abu Dhabi in 2017 placed Saadiyat Cultural District firmly on the map for culture loving travellers, and its art scene has only grown since. With a raft of exciting openings scheduled over the next couple of years, Saadiyat is on track to cement its image as the cultural hub of the region. Its art scene draws on the region's Arab heritage and dynamic, multicultural population. Meanwhile the white sand and aquamarine waters of the Arabian Gulf frame the island's eye-catching architecture, providing a tranquil island backdrop for art lovers to explore.
The star-spangled canopy of the Louvre Abu Dhabi casts a dramatic geometric light over the lobby.
Louvre Abu Dhabi
The masterpiece of architect Jean Nouvel, the Louvre Abu Dhabi makes an impression even before you step inside. The colossal, overlapping steel dome is interlaced with 7,850 star-shaped metal designs. When sunlight filters in through the gaps it creates an enchanting pattern that mimics the shadows found under towering palm trees, an ode to the museum's geographical location.
Rather than have exhibits grouped by civilisations, epochs or regions, the museum's collection takes visitors on a journey through centuries of humanity's shared stories. The masters are all in there, but they sit alongside lesser-known artworks. They're curated to tell a combined tale of the progress and evolution of mankind. The museum supports this approach with a series of online and offline activities, including the family-friendly #MakeandPlay workshops running till August 2023. These encourage children to interact with art and inspire creativity.
Guggenheim Abu Dhabi
Due to be opened in 2025, the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will bring together modern and contemporary artworks — focusing on art from the Arabian Gulf, West Asia, and North and South Africa. Designed by Frank Gehry, the building paves the way for inventive 21st century museum design. The multi-conical structure references barjeels — the traditional wind towers found in the region — and immerses art lovers in a desert-inspired setting.
Dramatic displays of dance and song from the around the world are platformed in Saadiyat Island.
NYUAD Arts Center
There's never a dull moment at the New York University Abu Dhabi's Arts Center — it gives artists from around the world a platform, inviting them to perform in the Middle East. New and upcoming performers get a chance to build on their skill and talent through scholarships and collaborations. Looking ahead to February, soul-stirring performances of Algerian Saharan rhythms and traditional songs of Somaliland are part of the line-up of the Barzakh Festival 2023. Year-on-year, innovative artists flock to perform in Saadiyat Island — from explosive displays of Moroccan street dance to dedications to Russian composer Rachmaninoff.
Zayed National Museum
Serving as both a museum and a memorial to the late leader of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Zayed National Museum is scheduled to be opened in 2025. It will bring to life the story of the impactful Sheikh who first envisioned Abu Dhabi as the futuristic destination it is today. The museum will also showcase the natural and human history of the modern UAE.
Plan your trip
Saadiyat Island is 20 minutes away from Abu Dhabi International Airport, and 50 minutes from Dubai. Both international hubs can be reached via regular direct flights from London. Learn more about the island and its extensive cultural offering at saadiyatisland.ae.
Follow National Geographic Traveller (UK) on social media
This content is brought to you by Saadiyat Island. It does not necessarily reflect the views of National Geographic, National Geographic Traveller (UK) or its editorial staff.