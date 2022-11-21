Why art lovers are looking towards to the UAE’s Saadiyat Island

Louvre Abu Dhabi

The masterpiece of architect Jean Nouvel, the Louvre Abu Dhabi makes an impression even before you step inside. The colossal, overlapping steel dome is interlaced with 7,850 star-shaped metal designs. When sunlight filters in through the gaps it creates an enchanting pattern that mimics the shadows found under towering palm trees, an ode to the museum's geographical location.

Rather than have exhibits grouped by civilisations, epochs or regions, the museum's collection takes visitors on a journey through centuries of humanity's shared stories. The masters are all in there, but they sit alongside lesser-known artworks. They're curated to tell a combined tale of the progress and evolution of mankind. The museum supports this approach with a series of online and offline activities, including the family-friendly #MakeandPlay workshops running till August 2023. These encourage children to interact with art and inspire creativity.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi

Due to be opened in 2025, the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will bring together modern and contemporary artworks — focusing on art from the Arabian Gulf, West Asia, and North and South Africa. Designed by Frank Gehry, the building paves the way for inventive 21st century museum design. The multi-conical structure references barjeels — the traditional wind towers found in the region — and immerses art lovers in a desert-inspired setting.