Take a hike through history in the Catalan Pyrenees

With its soaring, rocky peaks and mountain pastures, Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia is home to one of the most stunning sections of the Pyrenees. The area is bursting with year-round activities — from biking to skiing — but to best experience their magical, snow-covered landscapes, quiet spring forests, fresh summer air or vibrant autumn colours, it’s best to leave the car behind and head out on foot.

For first-timers, the GR1 hiking route (also known as the Sendero Historico meaning ‘historic trail’) is the ideal place to start. This transversal route reaches inwards from the shores of the Costa Brava up into the foothills of the Pyrenees, following the soaring summits all the way to the border with the Aragón region and beyond to Asturias. The Catalan section of the trail is made up of 25 stages, each taking three to four hours to complete. It’s a gentle route, suitable for hikers of any ability but particularly suited to those who want to combine their hiking with cultural and gastronomic experiences. The whole route can take around two to three weeks to complete, or you can sample different sections during several day trips.

Whichever you choose, you’ll enjoy the friendly hospitality of the Catalan Pyrenees, with a wide range of restaurants and accommodation available, from rural homes and hotels to great-value campsites and mountain shelters. Here, you can sample some of the area’s most delectable cuisine, from rustic stews to innovative gastronomic dishes at high-end eateries, all washed down with a fantastic local wine or craft beer.