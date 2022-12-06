Four destinations to discover by rail in Western Japan

At its western tip, Honshu, Japan’s main island, tapers into a green promontory: on the south coast, mighty cities cluster around the natural bays of the Inland Sea. On the wild, northern coast, small fishing villages bear the brunt of the gales blowing in from the Sea of Japan. And between them lie the Chūgoku Mountains — a spine of granite hills where Wagyu cattle graze on the pastures, and winter snows dust the summits above. Japan’s railway network offers the ideal way to unlock this beautiful region: superfast Shinkansen services race along the southern coast, while local services meander the green valleys to connect with the northern shore.

1. Okayama

Often unfairly overlooked by travellers shuttling between Osaka and the island of Kyushu, the city of Okayama is dominated by a magnificent castle, sitting high above a bend in the Asahi River. Locally known as ‘Crow Castle’ on account of its sombre black colour scheme, the original fortress was first completed in the 16th century — a time when samurai warlords were wrestling for control of Japan. After being burnt to the ground during the Second World War, the castle was rebuilt once again in the 1960s and reopened once again in November 2022 after extensive renovations. Today, you can wander its cherry tree-shaded ramparts, or step inside the keep to see exhibits on the castle’s swashbuckling past (admission to Okayama castle is only £3; okayama-japan.jp).