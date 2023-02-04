Four San Antonio festivals celebrating Texan diversity, from Diwali to the rodeo

The Texan city of San Antonio is famed for the history-steeped Alamo mission and attraction-packed River Walk. But, lesser known, is its status as one of the country’s most culturally diverse cities. Its intricate cultural tapestry is celebrated with a packed calendar of festivals, which honour the city’s rich Hispanic heritage, its Indian population and its Old West traditions. Here’s how to experience the events for yourself.

Fiesta San Antonio

This eclectic festival has been lighting up San Antonio’s streets since 1891, when a team of women organised the Battle of Flowers Parade. The original Fiesta San Antonio event honoured those who fought in the Battles of Alamo and San Jacinto with a procession of elaborate floats decorated in blooms. Fast-forward more than a century and the procession – which now unfolds in swirl of kaleidoscopic artificial flowers and colourful costumes – is still a key part of Fiesta San Antonio. But the giant springtime jamboree now also includes firework displays, street food and flamboyant music and dance shows.

A highlight is ‘A Night in Old San Antonio’, which celebrates the city’s cultural diversity with a series of heritage-themed zones brought to life with decorated food booths, cultural performances and locally made arts and crafts. Key events take place in San Antonio’s Downtown area and the festivities last for 11 days in late March or April.

Día de los Muertos

San Antonio has a large Hispanic population and Mexico’s traditional Day of the Dead celebration – which honours deceased loved ones – is a riot of soul-stirring music and vibrant parades. Expect the city to be bright with marigolds and dotted with burning candles. Head to Hemisfair at the end of October: this sprawling park, which is also home to the Institute of Texan Cultures, hosts the city’s key Día de los Muertos festivities. The space is filled with altars that heave under the weight of ofrendas (offerings), from toys and trinkets to calaveras (sugar skulls). Feast on tamales and horchata, listen to live Latin American music and buy colourful Mexican folk art from local creators.

There are more celebrations along the San Antonio River Walk – popular SpiritLandia includes a procession of richly decorated river barges. Or make a beeline for Centro Cultural Aztlan, where you’ll find cultural and historic exhibits covering Day of the Dead traditions.