Sake, soba and stews: six of the most sumptuous Japanese foods

1. Iya soba

Soba (noodles made from buckwheat flour) is a serious business in Iya Valley. It replaces rice as the backbone of the local cuisine, being far better suited to the cooler climate, steep hills and small plots of land. Buckwheat has been farmed in the valley for centuries — its pretty white flowers brightening the hillsides each October. Those familiar with Japanese cuisine will recognise soba noodles, but Iya’s version is unlike the mainland’s. There’s no added flour, just pure buckwheat and mountain spring water creating a rustic flavour and texture. It’s an involved, slow process: the soba is still commonly ground by hand on a millstone and the short, fat noodles are cut individually. There are even local songs dedicated to the process, sung as women worked the grindstones at night.

What really sets Iya apart, however, is soba-gome — literally, ‘buckwheat rice’. In the absence of rice, locals turned to whole buckwheat kernels to create a hearty porridge. Mountain vegetables, shiitake and chicken are added to the steaming grains, which are said to have reminded Iya’s political exiles of Kyoto home-cooking. It’s real comfort food, but it's so popular that it’s found across regional restaurants and hotels, too.