Discover South Korea's lesser-known past with a history tour through Busan

As a country with a richly political history, a visit to Busan is not complete without a guided tour. With so many must-visit monuments, museums and memorial parks, a heritage tour through Busan helps travellers discover more about the fascinating remnants and relics of the city's past. Here, we delve into the historical tours on offer in South Korea's second city.

For history buffs, the Dongnae Walking Tour explores some of Busan’s oldest sites while also illuminating its past. Now a sprawling residential district, Dongnae was once a walled citadel and battle location during the Japanese invasion of Korea in 1592. Today, the neighbourhood is home to scores of historic spots, all of which are best discovered on foot.

This tour begins with a stroll through the green and serene environs of Bokcheon Ancient Tombs Park, which hosts over 40 burial mounds dating back to the Gaya confederacy (AD 532-42). After Bokcheon, you’ll head along the rebuilt walls of the Dongnae Eupseong Fortress, where your guide will highlight the heart-rending details of the battle that took place there in the early days of the Imjin War. After checking out a miniature model of the walled town at the Dongnae Eupseong History Hall, you’ll make stops at the colourfully reconstructed Dongnae-bu Magistrate’s Office and Hyanggyo Local Confucian School, before finally entering the hallowed grounds of Chungnyeolsa Shrine. This picturesque complex brings the area’s sobering history into sharp focus and is the ideal place to pay your respects to those daring Korean fighters who resisted foreign aggression over 400 years ago.