Festival season: seven celebrations to experience in Busan, South Korea

Known for its expansive beaches, gleaming high-rises, fresh seafood and laid-back vibes, South Korea’s seaside city of Busan is also home to some of the most distinctive festivals in the country. Combining a trip to Busan with a festival is the perfect way to soak up the infectiously vibrant energy the place has to offer. Here are seven of the best local celebrations and festivities to book in 2023.

1. Joseon Tongsinsa Festival

4-7 May

More than 1,000 participants take to the streets in a spirited ‘Peace Parade’, featuring placards, props, splashy period costumes and traditional music. This is both an acknowledgment of Korea’s desire for cooperation with Japan, as well a recognition of the resilience of a people. This historical re-enactment is inspired by a series of historic delegations sent over to Japan from Busan during Korea’s Joseon Dynasty period (1392-1910). It’s a glimpse into Korea’s past that also illuminates just how the country came to blossom into the place it is today. The Joseon Tongsinsa Festival also features rides on a traditional Korean ship, a drone show, joint programmes for Japanese and Korean children, as well as an international symposium focusing on efforts aimed at peace, cooperation and prosperity between the two nations.

2. Lotus Lantern Festival

27 May

Busan is an wonderful place to take in the national holiday

of Buddha’s birthday, which is widely celebrated in Korea. One tradition observed all over the country is the stringing up of bright, multicoloured lanterns, and one of the best places to witness this is Samgwangsa Temple in the city’s Choeup neighbourhood. Situated at the base of Baekyangsan Mountain, this sprawling spiritual complex is lit up with tens of thousands of lotus lanterns on and around the enlightened one’s birthday, creating a magical world bathed in light.



Other places to see the Lotus Lantern Festival include Song Sang Hyun Plaza next to Busan Citizens Park. This relatively new public space features a brilliant lantern display that takes on the forms of human figures, characters and animals. It also hosts a lantern procession on the big day itself, delivering a much-needed dose of colour and serenity to the city’s otherwise hectic streets.

