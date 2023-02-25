Five of the best wildlife experiences in Fort Myers, Florida

5. Hang out with butterflies

It’s impossible to know where to look at the Butterfly Estates. Inside a 3,614sq ft glass conservatory, legions of butterflies flit among the plants, dancing across the eyeline. They’re busiest around lunchtime, when in search of food, so photographers aiming to capture the kaleidoscope of colours across several native species should visit earlier in the morning or later in the afternoon, when the hand-raised butterflies tend to stay still.

Located in the Downtown Fort Myers River District, the Butterfly Estates are run by a non-profit organisation intent on preserving Florida’s native butterfly species, so all entrance fees go towards education and research projects. The Estates are open all year round, from 10am-3pm November through May and 9am-2pm June through October. However, visitors should note they are closed on Mondays and on public holidays.

Plan your trip

From the UK, most visitors to Fort Myers and surrounding areas will fly into Miami, with several direct flights available daily from Heathrow. The drive from Miami to Fort Myers takes around two hours and 25 minutes. Tampa Airport is slightly closer, however — it’s about two-and-a-quarter hours away by car — with direct flights from Gatwick.

For more information, go to visitfortmyers.com

