Five reasons to work remotely in Busan, South Korea

With incredible views, wonderful beaches, quick internet and cheaper prices than the capital of Seoul, South Korea’s second city, Busan, is quickly becoming a draw for the digital nomad set. Here are five reasons why you should consider spending some time working in this ultra-modern, vibrant Asian hub.

1. Nature’s splendour

While Busan is a buzzing, high-tech, 21st-century metropolis, it’s also surrounded by gorgeous natural scenery. The city is home to many stunning beaches, including two of the most famous in the country: Haeundae and Gwangalli. Both of these seashores are bordered by countless cafes where you can plug in, take in the million-dollar view, and get to work. When it’s time for a break, just step outside, and unwind and clear your head as you taste the ocean air and listen to the waves lap the sand.

That said, Busan is about much more than coastal goodness. The buildings share the skyline mountains, all of which are criss-crossed by a spider’s web of hiking trails. These ancient hills are also home to most of the city’s Buddhist temples, which sit on the slopes, tucked away among the pines. Getting up on a mountain is an easy thing to do most anywhere in Busan, and once you climb out of the chaotic hum of the city into a quieter land of rocks, wind and trees, you’ll realise that serenity is always just a short hike away.