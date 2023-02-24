Five unmissable dishes that define the Maldives

The Maldives may have rightfully gained a reputation for ridiculously idyllic escapes, but its culinary landscape is also making waves with travellers. Seasonality is a given, and flavours and inspiration have been plucked from India, Sri Lanka and eastern Asia, the result of ancient trade routes between the Maldives and its neighbours.

Grown on swaying palms, coconut is king in Maldivian cuisine, and home cooks grate and shave the meaty flesh, transforming it into coconut milk for bubbling creamy curries, mopped up with chapatis, and into oil for deep-frying thick shards of breadfruit. Hauls of seafood caught that day are barbecued and basted in chilli; hunks of tuna, wahoo and mahi-mahi crop up in curries and lime-spiked soups; and trimmings are bundled up in fishcakes or stuffed into pastries to keep waste to a minimum. Here are five traditional dishes to try.

Garudhiya

This fragrant fish soup is a favourite during winter, when it’s often poured into bowls from bubbling pots by street vendors. The base is a restorative clear broth, flavoured with ginger, garlic, black pepper and a squeeze of lemon juice, with fresh chunks of yellowfin tuna or skipjack, as well as chilli and grated coconut. It’s often fleshed out with steamed rice or mopped up with torn pieces of roshi — the Maldivian chapati that’s soft on the inside and crispy on the outside. To try this nourishing soup, visit one of the restaurants on the laid-back island of Kelaa in the north of the Haa Alif Atoll.

Kukulhu riha

A delicious curry isn’t hard to find in the Maldives. And although fish lays claim to most large plates, kukulhu riha arrives with gently braised chicken in a terrific coconut-based sauce, delicately spiced with curry leaves, cardamom and a handful of fiery scotch bonnets. Bulked out with steamed rice, it’s also eaten with a roshi and washed down with a glass of lime juice and soda. Head to the tiny isle of Omadhoo — a dozing fishing village — in the North Ari Atoll and nab a table at one of its local cafes for standout chicken curries.

