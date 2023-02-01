How to spend five days in Slovenia's Vipava Valley

Day one: Get to know Nova Gorica

The gateway to the Vipava Valley is the town of Nova Gorica, close to the River Soča and at one end of the railway line from Ljubljana. Nova Gorica will be a European Capital of Culture in 2025, and there are ambitious plans underway to transform this town, well off the radar of most overseas visitors, into a destination in itself. It’s already emerged as a gastro hotspot, thanks to restaurants including the excellent Dam. The central premise of Nova Gorica’s Capital of Culture bid was the vision of a cross-border city, with Nova Gorica and Gorizia in Italy united by their shared history, friendships and culture, despite their separation by political boundaries. Spend the day walking around leafy parks, admiring postwar architecture and dipping into one of the charming bars and restaurants for dinner or to sample the region’s much-loved wine.

Day two: Hike to the Trnovo Forest Plateau

From Nova Gorica, head down the Vipava Valley and base yourself either in the town of Ajdovščina or the tiny village of Vipavski Križ, a cluster of stone houses wrapped within medieval walls. One of the best things about the Vipava Valley is just how easy it is to combine the best outdoor activities — be it hiking, cycling, rock climbing or paragliding — with enjoying great food, wine and culture.

Some of the best hikes are on the Trnovo Forest Plateau, high above the northern edge of the valley. Try the hike to Otliško okno — a natural rock window, 40ft high and shaped like a giant teardrop that frames a view of the valley below. A well-marked trail leads up from Ajdovščina; allow around 90 minutes to hike to the window, from where you can continue to Penzion Sinji Vrh, a fantastic spot to stop for lunch. Another great area for hiking is Nanos. The classic route to Nanos has two variants — one easy, the other steeper and more difficult, involving some scrambling with the aid of fixed steel cables and a good head for heights. Either way, allow two hours to reach the top.