Beyond New York City: where to travel in the Hudson Valley

2. Become a Kingston connoisseur

Best for food lovers

The state capital for a brief stint in the 18th century, Kingston is today undergoing a vibrant gastronomic renaissance. Head to Kingston Bread + Bar, located among the heritage stone cottages of the Stockade District, to pick up ancient-grain loaves and stuffed boreka. Follow up, down by the river, at Brunette, pairing summer-fresh local wines with artisanal cheeses from the local creamery.

3. Hike the Mohonk Reserve’s mountain trails

Best for adventurers

From the trailhead off Mohonk Road, scramble two hours to the summit of Bonticou Crag for top-of-the-world views. Or dive into the woods on Huguenot Drive and navigate the undulating Labyrinth Trail. Then hop between boulders at Lemon Squeeze, a crevice between two clifftop lookouts. Visitors can also take a hike to the highest cascading, two-tiered waterfall in the state of New York. One of the USA's oldest tourist attractions, this straightforward 0.6-mile round-trip hike to the Viewing Platform offers beautiful views of Kaaterskill Falls and the Kaaterskill Clove.

4. See urban expansion in action

Best for urban explorers

The redbrick streets of Newburgh sprung up in the wake of the American Revolutionary War, after George Washington abandoned his barracks by the riverbank. What remains today is an up-and-coming city of shops with a distinctive Latin flavour, courtesy of Mexican immigrants. Brooklynites come to support esteemed snackbars like Tacos Uriel and quaff local MegaBoss IPA at the Wherehouse Pub, then take the ferry across the Hudson to the artistic town of Beacon.