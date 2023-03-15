Carving a way forward: Toru Kaizawa on preserving Ainu traditions in Hokkaido

Hokkaido's distinctive culture will stay with travellers long after they leave. Originally hunter-gatherers, the island’s Indigenous Ainu people have a different language, religion and culture from the Japanese, all rooted in a strong connection with nature — this influence clear in local crafts. Chief among them is carving, traditionally the domain of Ainu men, who sculpt wood into tools and adorn their surfaces with patterns passed down through generations.

In the 19th century, assimilation policies did much to suppress this culture. But in 2020, the Japanese government opened Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park, part of a correction course to recognise the Ainu and their heritage — and wider efforts to preserve their way of life. Master carver Toru Kaizawa has been working in the Hidaka District for decades. Having garnered domestic and international acclaim for his woodwork, he's a prime example of the Ainu resilience and determination to bring their cultural heritage to a wider audience.

How did you get into carving?

I’ve been a carver for 47 years. My father opened this studio in 1970 and I started helping just after I finished high school in 1974, at the age of 18. I learned the craft primarily from him, alongside the artisans in this community. Neighbours, friends, relatives, nearly everyone dabbles in carving or weaving [a craft popular among Ainu women]. I grew up in this environment, so I’m sure that left a mark, too.

What does the process involve?

After I come up with a mental image, I take a piece of raw wood, remove the outer layer and draw the work’s basic shape with a pen. I then make a rough carving, and eventually move on to the details. Everything is done by hand with the use of my tools — I have hundreds. By the time I turned 40, I’d gained enough experience and expertise to recreate any image I had in my mind, freely. This is what I enjoy the most, though it took many years to get here.

What sets Ainu carving apart from other traditional Indigenous works?

Though some other native art employs similar styles, the most distinctive features of Ainu crafts are our traditional decorative patterns. We also employ a few common motifs: there are different carving lines to show the flow of the river, thorns, flower buds, the eye of the kamuy (spirit gods) and, finally, the ramu-ramu, which are salmon scales.