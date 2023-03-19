Discover Japan’s wild north: five of the best nature experiences in Hokkaido

A rugged rise of rock, Hokkaido is a land of pine forests, smoldering volcanoes and jagged coastline. Countless species of marine and avian creatures inhabit the island's shores at different times of the year, while the woodlands and mountains are home to some of the largest mammals in the country, including Ezo red foxes, Ezo sika deer and Ussuri brown bears. Here are five nature experiences to help you make the most of your visit.

1. Walk the drift ice

On the edge of the Sea of Okhotsk, Hokkaido’s northern shore is subject to punishing winds that bear down from Russia during the winter. These frigid blows also deliver drift ice — frozen chunks of freshwater from the far-off Amur River — that arrives in Hokkaido between late January and early February, turning the sea into a blanched landscape of mini-bergs. It’s possible to admire the spectacle from the shore or from an icebreaker, with cruises departing from Monbetsu, Abashiri and Rausu. But if you’re feeling adventurous, head to Shiretoko, don a dry suit and join a guided walk on the ice itself. More than just a hike into a winter wonderland, a drift ice trek is an ideal chance to spot wildlife, especially migratory raptors such as Steller’s sea eagles and white-tailed eagles, which congregate on the frozen landscape to hunt for fish in gaps between the floes.

2. Cruise in search of wildlife

Sitting on the Shiretoko Peninsula’s eastern shore, the town of Rausu has, in recent years, transformed from a no-nonsense port into a visitor hotspot. Some local fishermen have embraced the times by swapping their nets for passengers; instead of fish, they head out to catch sight of migratory wildlife. Winter is the prime time to spot sea eagles, seals and Steller sea lions, the latter congregating on Hokkaido’s shores after being pushed south from the Kuril Islands by drift ice. Minke and sperm whales come through in the spring and summer, while summer and autumn are the peak seasons to scan the shore for Ussuri brown bears, which can be seen ambling along the beach from the boat. And no matter the season, keep an eye out for the elusive and endangered Blakiston’s fish owl, the largest living species of owl.