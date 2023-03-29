Four culinary experiences to try in Hokkaido

2. Try the glory of kombu seaweed

Ainu cuisine may not be known internationally, but its influence punches well above its weight. This is thanks to kombu, a large edible kelp that’s both a traditional Ainu ingredient and cornerstone of Japanese cuisine — as well as a precursor to the country’s signature umami flavour. The ‘fifth flavour’, now associated with soy, miso and other fermented foods, finds its roots in this seaweed’s rich, slightly briny taste, which can be detected everywhere in Japanese food. While it’s prepared and eaten in a variety of ways, kombu’s prime role is in the making of dashi, a broth used as the base for many soups. Hokkaido’s shores are a centre of cultivation; in the town of Rausu, on the eastern side of the Shiretoko Peninsula, the kelp is still harvested and prepared using largely traditional methods. You can witness first-hand the multi-step process that brings kombu from the sea to the table and sample the local product at one of many restaurants in town.

3. Have a meal of salmon, one of the island’s signature ingredients

Hokkaido’s location in the northern Pacific puts it squarely in the zone of salmon runs, making this fish synonymous with the island’s cuisine. Hokkaido is home to pink, chum, sockeye and cherry salmon, as well as many other salmon and trout species, which enter the rivers at different times of the year. Thanks to preservation methods that have been established through generations, you’ll find fresh salmon whatever the season, prepared in a variety of ways. For an introduction to the speciality, head to Takeda restaurant in the town of Shibetsu, on the island’s eastern edge, where chef Keiko-san has been serving salmon meals — sashimi, grilled, even shabu-shabu (hot pot) — for 28 years. Every part of the fish is utilised, including the nose, kidneys, stomach and roe.