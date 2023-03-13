Hiking Arkansas: five walking trails across The Natural State

Rippling hills under a blanket of woodland, waterfalls rushing over rocky ledges, sky-scraping peaks, stooping caverns — Arkansas’ ‘Natural State’ nickname sets heady expectations. Happily, the state delivers on all these fronts and there’s a good network of hiking trails that’ll get you straight to its wild heart. Lovers of the outdoors should focus on Arkansas’ bucolic western reaches, where the Ozark and Ouachita mountain regions serve up a feast of natural wonders. So, lace up your hiking boots and hit the trails with five of the finest routes through the state.

1. Hot Springs Mountain Trail, Hot Springs National Park

Best for: mellow mountain hiking

Difficulty level: relaxed

You’ll get maximum reward with minimal effort on this easy 1.7-mile jaunt through Hot Springs National Park. The park safeguards ancient thermal waters and a series of century-old bathhouses, but this trail — which is well marked and maintained — is all about the peaks. The route reaches an ear-popping 994ft as it curls across the summit of Hot Springs Mountain, part of the Ouachita range. Waters from the western face of this mountain feed the park’s springs, and various overlooks grant views of the surrounding forested peaks. If you want to stretch your legs further, you can add on the connecting Honeysuckle Trail and the short Peak Trail — the latter offers yet more panoramas from the 216ft Hot Springs Mountain Tower.

2. Eagle Rock Loop, Ouachita National Forest

Best for: a backpacking adventure

Difficulty level: challenging

At more than 26 miles, this marathon-length hike is hailed as the longest loop trail in the state. Any route of this length promises wonders aplenty and this one doesn’t disappoint, revealing waterfalls, swimming holes, shady coves and rocky gorges as its slices through a southwestern swathe of the Ouachita National Forest.

The route roughly hugs a century-old postal route, and you can cover the whole trek — setting aside two to three days and overnighting at off-grid campgrounds – or tackle just a portion of it. The trail’s Little Missouri Falls section is a particular jewel, showcasing a tiered cascade that splashes down into a popular swimming hole. This is one for solid hikers; be prepared for rocky scrambles, rugged terrain and multiple creek crossings if you tackle the whole route.