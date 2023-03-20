Six waterfront destinations to discover in Fort Myers, Florida

2. Cabbage Key

For a secluded escape

No roads, no cars, no problem. Cabbage Key is a small, family-owned island laced with nature trails, where dolphins frolic in the surrounding channels. Head to the cottages for a blissed-out retreat, or make a beeline to the island’s character-packed restaurant for one of the area’s best cheeseburgers. Its interior walls are covered in dollar bills — a throwback to when local fishermen would leave a signed dollar on the wall, granting them a bottle of beer when the fishing was slow. Today, any dollars that fall on the floor are donated to a local charity. Cabbage Key is easily reached from more populous areas of Fort Myers with local outfits such as Captiva Cruises, which sails from McCarthy’s Marina in Captiva.

3. Bonita Springs

For high-energy activity

Linking Estero Bay and the Gulf of Mexico to the Everglades, the city of Bonita Springs lends itself to the outdoor lifestyle. For some, this means taking to the water on a kayak or stand-up paddleboard. For others, it’s exploring the miles of easy-going hiking and biking trails, while visitors seeking more high-adrenaline adventure can experience airboat rides through the Everglades, available only a short drive away.

Bonita Springs is also a paradise for golfers, with 23 golf courses within the boundaries and plenty more just outside. One of them is beside the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa, a lavish property amid 26 acres of tropical gardens that offers a water taxi to its own private beach and a family-friendly water park with a lazy river.

4. Downtown Fort Myers

For creative energy

A hive of activity from morning through to night, downtown Fort Myers’ River District draws locals and visitors alike to its brick-paved, palm-fringed streets. On weekends in particular, its bars and restaurants buzz with contemporary energy and events. The first Friday of every month brings the Art Walk, where regional artists showcase their talents in the streets, galleries and stores. Browse avant-garde artworks, artisan crafts and locally crafted jewellery before quenching your thirst at one of the River District’s many restaurants.

Music lovers should also plan to visit on the third Friday of the month. On these days you’ll find the Music Walk underway, as genre-hopping musicians perform al-fresco sets in lively spots such as the 10 Twenty Five gastropub and The Standard Restaurant.