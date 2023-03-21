Why you should plan to go to Armenia this spring

A country in the South Caucasus, Armenia is a land of natural drama, characterised by mountains interspersed with ancient, solitary churches. Come from March to explore the depths of the Caucasus Mountains on hiking trails, swim in thermal pools overhanging verdant gorges or roam around city parks turned technicolour in the springtime bloom.

The Transcaucasian Trail

Best for: hiking

Since the end of 2021, Armenia can be thru-hiked in its entirety thanks to the Transcaucasian Trail, the first itinerary aiming to link up the South Caucasus in one mammoth path. The 500-mile Armenian leg is the country’s only long-distance route, weaving together natural diversity and cultural heritage — desert canyons, forested hills, ancient monasteries and Silk Road caravan sites — with top-notch hospitality. Highlights include Dilijan National Park, which stretches over several mountain ranges in the northern Tavush Province, and the hard-to-reach Vorotan Canyon in southerly Syunik province. Don’t miss the chance to visit the Apostolic Tatev Monastery; one of the world’s longest cable-cars crosses two mountain peaks and the Vorotan Gorge on its way to this ninth-century complex, perched above a gorge through which the Vorotan River flows.

Jermuk

Best for: spa breaks

The quiet mountain town of Jermuk is cleanly cleaved in two, divided by a plunging gorge and the rippling Arpa River. The dramatic landscape of steely cliffs and forests offers a scenic backdrop for visitors seeking sanctuary in the town’s spa resorts, which have been attracting travellers from the surrounding regions for decades. A number of hotels offer treatments including hydrotherapy; alternatively, bathe in streams of mineral water at the Gallery of Waters or imbibe the healing aura of salt caves, a treatment known as halotherapy. For a fuller immersion in nature, take an off-road drive to the nearby slopes, where mineral hot springs offer an open-air sauna experience.