Properly plant based: six of London’s best vegan and vegetarian restaurants
Choose the discovery menu at Tendril for a selection of its best dishes.
It’s been a while since vegetarian and vegan diners had to make do with portobello mushrooms masquerading as burgers. These days expectations are higher, with more and more menus offering up a host of decent meat-free options. However, the boom in meat-free dining has coincided with the rise of vegan fast food — which, though it might seem more benign than its meaty equivalent, can often carry similar levels of salt, fat and sugar. So, for those vegans and vegetarians keen to seek out genuine plant-based dishes reflecting the seasons, here’s our pick of some of London’s best.
Plants by de is the latest offshoot of the Deliciously Ella culinary powerhouse.
1. Plants by de, Mayfair
Vegan
A medley of cool apricot-hued furnishings, this immaculate, plant-filled Mayfair restaurant is the latest offshoot of the Deliciously Ella powerhouse, helmed by food writer and entrepreneur Ella Mills. Opened in the summer of 2021 on a quiet corner of Weighhouse Street, it’s already succeeded in making seasonal ingredients sing — think creamy confit pumpkin dressed in whipped cashew cheese and layered with sauteed wild mushrooms and sage-leaf crisps.
2. Gauthier Soho
Vegan
French cuisine isn’t necessarily the most obvious fit for veganism. Yet, when chef Alexis Gauthier turned vegan, he began transforming the menu of his London restaurant Gauthier Soho, which became fully vegan in 2021. Here, you’ll find classic French ingredients put to work in memorable meat-free dishes — such as shavings of Perigord black truffle drizzled with a white wine and miso sauce, or braised cardoon hache served with orange and cider-infused celeriac. Add a sommelier-picked wine pairing to the 10-course experience for extra decadence
The organic menu at Oliveira Kitchen draws on the chef-owner's Brazilian-Italian heritage.
3. Oliveira Kitchen, Shoreditch
Vegetarian and vegan
This restaurant’s inventive organic menu draws on chef-owner Emerson Amélio de Oliveira's Brazilian-Italian heritage. If one dish were to exemplify the menu, it would be the salt-baked roots, cooked according to a traditional method from Chile’s Atacama region, and served with Jerusalem artichoke sauce, maca and maize mousse and a tamarillo pickle. And the most popular? Juicy fillets of trumpet royale mushrooms, cooked in Madagascan green peppercorn sauce and served with cassava chips. The menu is soy-free, although for all his veggie credentials, Amélio de Oliveira is a staunch believer in the irreplaceable flavour of Parmigiano Reggiano, so, for some dishes, the cheese is recommended, but not added without consent.
4. The Gate, various locations
Vegetarian and vegan
The Gate’s collection of London restaurants continues to draw a band of devotees – one large enough to encourage its sibling owners, Michael and Adrian Daniel, to keep expanding their portfolio. Its flagship venue in Hammersmith is situated inside a modern former church where large windows face out onto a leafy courtyard — an appropriately scenic backdrop for the plant-based menu. But all its outposts, whether in Islington, Marylebone or St John’s Wood, bring the owners’ Arabic, Jewish and Indian heritage to the table. Try the aubergine schnitzel, a popular dish and permanent menu fixture that’s layered with applewood smoked cheddar, basil pesto and red peppers. Keep coming for the seasonal specials and events such as the annual Wild Mushroom Festival, which is a sensational foray into all things fungi.
The menu at Tendril cherry picks culinary ideas from around the globe
5. Tendril, Soho
Vegetarian and vegan
Chef Rishim Sachdeva’s mostly vegan pop-up has visited various sites in London. Its latest hangout is the intimate space of Soho pub the Sun & 13 Cantons, a pub with a good record for hosting rising chefs — Asma Khan’s Darjeeling Express residency drew a loyal following. Tendril’s menu cherry picks culinary ideas from around the globe, with familiar dishes such as smoked aubergine, kimchi and ratatouille alongside more unusual creations like lentil parfait served on tapioca crackers, or tostadas loaded with chipotle-stewed mushrooms. Go for the well-priced discovery menu to try a little bit of everything
6. Mildreds, various locations
Vegan
Mildreds is no new kid on the block. A London institution, the small chain now operates six restaurants in the capital and has come a long way since first opening in 1988 on Soho’s Greek Street (churning out quinoa in a former sex club, no less). Hearty portions and colourful dishes are the draw here: think big bowls of nutty grains tossed with zingy dressings and jewel-like fruits and vegetables. It’s latest opening, Mallow in Borough Market, promises to prioritise food sustainability and supplier transparency, while producing minimal waste.