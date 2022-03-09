Properly plant based: six of London’s best vegan and vegetarian restaurants

4. The Gate, various locations

Vegetarian and vegan

The Gate’s collection of London restaurants continues to draw a band of devotees – one large enough to encourage its sibling owners, Michael and Adrian Daniel, to keep expanding their portfolio. Its flagship venue in Hammersmith is situated inside a modern former church where large windows face out onto a leafy courtyard — an appropriately scenic backdrop for the plant-based menu. But all its outposts, whether in Islington, Marylebone or St John’s Wood, bring the owners’ Arabic, Jewish and Indian heritage to the table. Try the aubergine schnitzel, a popular dish and permanent menu fixture that’s layered with applewood smoked cheddar, basil pesto and red peppers. Keep coming for the seasonal specials and events such as the annual Wild Mushroom Festival, which is a sensational foray into all things fungi.

