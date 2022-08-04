Adventures in the land of giants

Manchegan saffron is the only of this spice that bears the same stamp, and fields of it cover much of the terroir in painterly vistas of purple flowers at harvest time, yielding fiery crimson filaments known as “red gold”. It was first planted in this soil by the conquering Umayyad caliphate in the Middle Ages.

“This area is yellow and brown in winter, but green and blue in summer,” explains Yuuria Moerano, a nature guide in Tablas de Daimiel National Park. “It’s not the La Mancha that people expect.” Here is a kind of oasis through the warmest months, supporting resident and seasonal populations of water birds, including flamingos, cranes, cormorants, and turtles. Long before Cervantes’ time, herbalists who made medicines from abundant native plants were commonly assumed to be witches. The Isla del Pan—a wooded islet that seems to float over the floodplain―was named after the faun of pagan legend. “This is basically a magic forest,” says Moerano.

Other lonely reaches of the province are similarly fertile and ethereal. Rare birds like the Eurasian black vulture and Spanish imperial eagle skim the treetops of Cabañeros National Park, and the even rarer Iberian lynx is sometimes sighted between the Mediterranean pines. (Efforts to revive this endangered apex predator—a “giant” of this wilderness in its own right—are ongoing.)

There can also be a dreamlike effect to approaching the cities of the hinterland. Cuenca, for example, was built by the Moors as an impregnable fortress on a limestone precipice high above a river gorge, and its casas colgadas, or “hanging houses,” have leaned out over the void for close to a millennium (albeit subject to many renovations, including one that now accommodates a museum of abstract art).

The provincial capital, Toledo, turns on a vertical axis against a horizontal scroll of farmlands, rising like a layer cake of different architectural styles and periods. Roman foundations lie beneath Visigoth temples, Islamic minarets and battlements blend into the Judeo-Mudejar designs of the Jewish Quarter, and an upper tier of spires is dominated by the soaring bell tower of Toledo Cathedral.