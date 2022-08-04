Sailors, sirens, and surfers of the Basque Coast

If their respective home ports don’t look quite the same half a millennium later, there are ongoing efforts to protect or restore the land and seascape between them. Bermeo is now a gateway to the vast Urdaibai Biosphere Reserve, a tidal zone where the Oka River flows out through a wide estuary flanked by woods and wetlands. Previously, wetlands had been largely drained and degraded, and a once thriving ecosystem was deserted, but dykes and other barriers have been removed to allow water to flow once more into the marshes. These restoration efforts have returned the area to abundant life—native plants are flourishing once again, and birds are flocking back.

“Biodiversity has increased massively, from about 100 species to about 225,” says Rowan Hardman, a British Council coordinator who works closely with the Urdaibai Bird Center. The organization opened its doors as a nonprofit in 2012, and now hosts visitors at a state-of-the-art museum and observation platform overlooking the marshland. “We’re seeing birds that were never here before. Garganeys, grebes, ospreys … Some, like pochards, are breeding here now.”

Her personal favourite is the spoonbill. “They’re big, white, and dramatic, but also so calm and static. They’re always just sleeping, or quietly preening their feathers. They reflect how this marsh has become a peaceful haven for them.” The reserve is a critical stopover site for spoonbills and other migratory guests, like the purple heron, that touch down here en route to or from Africa. Coming from the south coast of England, Hardman has heard the stories here about lamiak, but she’s a little more attuned to local bird-related myths.

“Well, they say swallows bring good luck, so you should never destroy their nests. There’s some religious element to that, I think, because the colour of their feathers is associated with the Virgin Mary.” Indeed, ancestral voices tend to claim that the lamiak retreated from this area as Christianity spread through it, their ears sensitive to the echoes of chapel bells in the wilderness.

That same sound brought fisherfolk luck and comfort. On summer feast days, processions of pilgrims from Bermeo, Bakio, or Arrieta cross the long stone bridge to San Juan de Gaztelugatxe, climb the 241 steps (one step is said to be imprinted with the footprint of John the Baptist himself), and ring the church bell at the top three times. Ringing the bell is said to bring good luck and protect against evil, especially for those brave souls who work at sea.