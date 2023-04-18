Space

Episode 2. Giant UFO in Texas - UFOs: Investigating the Unknown

Published 18 Apr 2023, 15:29 BST
In 2008 in Stephenville, Texas, a local pilot sees lights in the sky over his ranch coming from something huge. He is not alone: hundreds of people saw the craft, and a local reporter makes it her life’s work to tell their stories. From this classic encounter we head back several decades to the beginning of the UFO phenomenon in America and the launch of Project Blue Book to study the country’s growing “UFO problem”.

