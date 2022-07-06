Photosynthesis: the biological magic trick that creates life
Plants have been converting solar energy and storing it effectively for billions of years. Even with the slightest sunlight, plants can grow and thrive on our unique planet. Footage from the show "One Strange Rock".
Published 28 Jul 2022, 10:48 BST
Photosynthesis: the biological magic trick that creates life
explore videos
You might also like
He may have found the key to the origins of life. So why have so few heard of him?
Regular rocks? Think again! Their composition might be able to create a planet like Earth
How art shapes our understanding of plants – and reveals wonders photographs can miss
'Impossible' chemistry may reveal origins of life on Earth
Earth's ultimate transformers