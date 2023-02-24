Episode 1. Ford Mondeo - Car S.O.S

Tim and Fuzz rescue a 2000 Ford Mondeo belonging to Karl, a widowed father of two who has faced three years of tragedy and has been unable to look after the car that once belonged to his now deceased dad. His family and friends want to show Karl that good things do still happen, and Car S.O.S is here to help. Features 1992 F1 World Champion, Nigel Mansell, and two-time World Heavyweight Champion boxer, Tyson Fury.

Premiere Thursday 9th March, 8pm.