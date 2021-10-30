26 facts that bring home the reality of climate change

UNDERSTANDING the many challenges facing our world on the eve of COP26 isn't easy. It's hard to understand a water crisis when some countries are flooding. It's hard to appreciate the Arctic ice disappearing when the winter news is filled with stories of extreme weather events.

But it's this instability of the climate, caused by the slow heating of our world, that is perpetuating these extremes. The consequences can devastate economies, infrastructure and political stability – a situation described in 2011 by UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon as an 'unholy brew'. In the same speech Ban called climate change the 'defining issue of our time'. Evidence for that is simply down to the facts.

(Related: why climate change is still the greatest threat to human health.)

Greenhouse gases are at a 4.5 million-year high

Mastodons and woolly mammoths roamed the Earth the last time the concentration of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in the atmosphere reached today’s levels, at 417 parts per million, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Scientists say levels of CO 2 , which as a greenhouse gas traps heat and causes global warming, are now comparable to the Pliocene Age, between 4.1 and 4.5 million years ago, when sea level was about 24 metres (78 feet) higher than today and the average temperature was nearly 4 degrees Celcius (°C) (7 degrees Fahrenheit (°F)) warmer.

Earth's seen 20,000 years of change in 170

Since 1850, human activities have driven up CO2 concentrations by 48%. It took 20,000 years for levels to rise naturally by this extent, from the Last Glacial Maximum, when the Laurentide Ice Sheet covered the northern third of North America as far south as New York City up until 1850.

July 2021 was the hottest month ever recorded

First place is the worst place in this race, as July 2021 secured its ranking as the hottest month ever recorded since records began 142 years ago, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Around the world, the combined land and ocean-surface temperature was 0.93°C (1.67°F) above the 20th-century average of 15.8°C (60.4°F).