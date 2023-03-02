One of Earth's loneliest volcanoes holds an extraordinary secret

An island uninhabited, windblown and freezing

The island was discovered by Captain Cook in 1775, but never inhabited. The members of the expedition appear to be the first humans to have slept there. “More people have been to the moon than set foot on Saunders Island,” says Kieran Wood, an aerospace engineer and one of the team’s drone pilots. After establishing a basecamp on the windswept island, the team made two separate ascents to the crater’s rim in the span of a week to conduct the first fieldwork on the summit.

Despite the extreme conditions on the summit, which included 45-to-60 mile-per-hour winds and 90 percent humidity in the form of a miserable, thick, frozen fog, the team was able to collect gas, snow, and rock samples and operate drones, thermal cameras, a multi-gas sampling system, and other instruments.

“There was a window of one or two hours where we might expect to have reduced winds, better visibility,” Nicholson says. But to make the most of that window, the team had set out in gale force winds. “The wind was relentless. It was still blowing ash particles and hail in our faces. We could barely see our hand in front of our face,” Nicholson says.

Nicholson considers expeditions like this a crucial step toward a better globalised understanding of volcanoes. Several volcanoes around the world are “well instrumented,” she says, and serve as scientific laboratories. Even in its isolation, Mount Michael served as such a lab, if only for a handful of days. One of the expedition’s goals was to make the most of satellite capabilities, and she thinks Mount Michael filled in many blanks.

“We now have that anchor point in time, (and) now as we have satellite data come in, that anchor point will provide the context for us to interpret that data physically,” she says. “Projects like this tie these observations from space down to what we can measure on the ground, what we can picture and visualise.”

That, in turn, will enable scientists to better read what’s going on in the lava lake, much like reading a pressure gauge when the depth of the lava rises and falls. And that’s just one of Mount Michael’s secrets to be revealed.

“Standing inside the rim of the crater, being able to see just how steep the crater is, it told me straight away that it has had a much more explosive past than what we were seeing right then,” Nicholson says. “This volcano is a force to be reckoned with.”