These tiny spiders perform a synchronised pop-and-lock 'dance' as they hunt

Take a walk in French Guiana’s tropical rainforests, and you’ll encounter giant spiderwebs longer than a school bus. Inside, thousands of tiny, quarter-inch-long spiders wait for their prey to be trapped, allowing the predators to rush to overwhelm their victims.

“In groups, they can capture prey up to 700 times [heavier] than each individual spider,” such as moths and grasshoppers, says Raphaël Jeanson, an ethologist who studies the behaviour of animals in their natural environment at the Centre for Integrative Biology in Toulouse, France. Anelosimus eximus is a so-called “social” spider that lives in large, cooperative colonies—an extremely rare lifestyle for spiders.

Not to worry, arachnophobes. Each amber-coloured South American spider is smaller than a ladybird, and even when they’re hunting together, they pose no threat to people.

In fact, these spiders might have something to teach us as humans about working together for a shared outcome.

In a study published today in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, lead author Jeanson and his colleagues found these spiders capture the most prey when they synchronise their movements. More specifically, the arachnids perform a pop-and-lock-style “dance” in which each animal starts and stops quickly, and at the same time.

Of course, the spiders aren’t actually doing a funky dance; they’re feeling for vibrations, both from the insect tangled in the web and their fellow spiders on the hunt. If every spider moved to a different rhythm, it would create so much noise that they wouldn’t be able to “hear” the trapped insect. So by synchronising their movements, the spiders sense prey more easily.

There is risk involved in this strategy: Waiting too long to coordinate movements could allow web-mates of the same species to get to the food first. But scientists found that the rewards of syncing together—accurately locating food in their giant webs—offsets that risk, encouraging this species to work cooperatively and share in the spoils.