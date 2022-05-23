These 'skydiving' salamanders survive leaps from the world’s tallest trees

When disturbed by a predator in the canopy of the world’s tallest trees, some salamanders face a seemingly daunting task: Sail through the air to safety at least dozens of feet below.

Biologist Christian Brown of the University of South Florida had long wondered how these aptly named wandering salamanders can survive such massive leaps among northern California’s coastal redwoods—particularly since they lack skin flaps or sails like other “flying” amphibians.

Now, new experiments using a miniature wind tunnel box reveals the daring, four-inch creatures rely on the same techniques as human skydivers. The animals slow their descent as a parachuter would, holding up their chests and stretching out their limbs in an exaggerated starfish pose, according to a new study published in the journal Current Biology.

Around 200 species of salamanders worldwide are known to clamber around in trees, but aerial behaviour in salamanders has never been described before, Brown says.